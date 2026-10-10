Friendship Inn seeing increase in demand ahead of Thanksgiving Weekend

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It’s been a busy few months for Saskatoon’s Friendship Inn, serving 55,000 meals in September, marking the third consecutive month they plated over 50,000 meals.

With a growing demand, CEO Sandra Kary says it won’t slow down for Thanksgiving weekend.

“Thanksgiving is always our favorite event of the year. I mean, Christmas is fantastic, but Thanksgiving has its own really special charm,” Kary said.

“It’s our biggest meal of the entire year. And there’s just a really great vibe in the community to come together and offer that wonderful traditional turkey dinner on that day.”

The team works to prepare the food about a week in advance, so they are ready to go on the day.

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Kary said they are anticipating serving many meals this year.

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“This is probably our highest one. Last year, we did do I think, close to 2,500 meals, and we might go over that this time,” she said.

“But every year grows, and every year we’re just amazed at how it all comes together.”

As to why the numbers are increasing, Kary said the cost of living and the growth of the city play a role.

“When those costs increase and people are struggling to make ends meet or they’re on a fixed income, like say someone who has a pension that is a fixed income. Food is the first thing that gets pushed to the side, and I think we see that directly.”

The friendship Inn is all set for volunteers and food for the holiday, but they will always take more donations.

“We are always excited when the community still supports us with turkeys or whatever else is on our wish list for donations. We’re always looking for things like coffee and peanut butter and jam. And of course, finances is the best way you can help us right now. It takes five dollars per plate to make a meal,” said Kary.

Watch the video above for more on the demand for food