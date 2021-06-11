Menu

Crime

Regina woman charged after toddler poisoned with ethanol

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 2:38 pm
On May 11 police and EMS responded to a call about a toddler who wasn't breathing. It was determined at the hospital that the toddler had acute ethanol poisoning. View image in full screen
On May 11 police and EMS responded to a call about a toddler who wasn't breathing. It was determined at the hospital that the toddler had acute ethanol poisoning. File / Global News

A Regina woman is facing charges of aggravated assault on a toddler after a joint investigation led by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre.

The centre is a specialized and integrated unit that combines police investigators, child protection workers, child abuse physicians and prosecutors for investigations of physical and sexual abuse of children.

On May 11 around 7:40 p.m. Regina police officers responded to a call to help EMS with a toddler who wasn’t breathing.

Police arrived at the scene on the 100 block of Broad Street shortly before EMS. Officers administered emergency medical care to the young girl until EMS took over.

Police took statements from two adults who were at the house during the incident as well as the child’s parents, who arrived after EMS and police.

Investigators learned at the hospital that the young girl had acute ethanol poisoning.

After further investigation, Jessica Rae Fehr, 29, was arrested on June 9. Fehr is not the mother of the young girl.

In addition to an aggravated assault charge, Fehr is charged with administering a noxious thing (alcohol and Benadryl).

Fehr made her first court appearance on Wednesday.

