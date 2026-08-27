Peter Pocklington’s former mansion on City of Edmonton’s auction list: ‘It’s iconic’

Every year the City of Edmonton auctions properties that have unpaid taxes and the event coming this fall has a famous local house on the list.

Overlooking Hawrelak Park and the North Saskatchewan River valley is 8638 Saskatchewan Drive — the historic, former home of original Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington.

That’s where, on April 20, 1982, Pocklington and his wife Eva, along with two other people in the home, were held hostage at gunpoint for half a day.

Eva was the intended target of the gunman, who was demanding millions of dollars from the high-profile NHL team owner.

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Global News, back then ITV, was on scene for hours during the high-profile hostage-taking, during which Eva escaped and was ushered away from the property by police.

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“The killer took me in the garage,” she stated breathlessly while fleeing with the officers. “I’m supposed to be getting in the truck. And he said he’d go back and kill them if I tried anything.”

After nearly 12 hours, tactical officers snuck into the house and left a ransom to lure the suspect out. Police also fired a single shot, which went through Pocklington’s arm and into the gunman.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Pocklington gave shirtless a news conference about the ordeal from his hospital room, where reporters and photographers crowded around his bed.

“To me, that’s part of our history in the city. Peter, the Oilers, the epic things that probably went on in this house,” said Sally Munro, the realtor for the luxury home in the Windsor Park neighbourhood near the University of Alberta.

The original home on the lot was built in 1912 and Munro said it went through several transformations. The current home, built in 1952, is a 5,200-square-foot, three-storey Tudor-style mansion.

It features seven bedrooms and bathrooms and two other half-baths.

There’s a basement wine cellar, sun room overlooking the river, multiple living rooms, an expansive patio and an outdoor pool that has seen better days.

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View image in full screen The pool at 8638 Saskatchewan Drive used to be the home of former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington and is for sale. Courtesy: Sally Munro of Century 21 Masters

Pocklington sold the home in 1991 and it has been in that owner’s possession for the 35 years since.

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The home is now on the city’s list of nearly 300 properties that may be included in the tax auction sale taking place Oct. 29 at city hall.

Per the Municipal Government Act, the city may hold a public auction of properties that have a caveat on the title due to unpaid property taxes that are overdue by at least a year.

So does that mean someone could score a good deal? Not necessarily, Munro cautioned.

All properties are auctioned at fair market value, as determined by an independent appraisal — and in addition to buying the house itself as-is, the unpaid taxes and any other outstanding fees must be paid, too.

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“One thing I know about property taxes in the City of Edmonton: they take priority over everything. They always collect their money, their fees. They always charge interest. Even as a senior, if you postpone your taxes, they will put a caveat on your home.”

Munro said the current owner, nearing his 90s, has fallen behind and was not made aware of the tax deferral program for seniors.

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If approved, the Alberta government will pay the residential property taxes directly to the municipality on a senior’s behalf. The loan, with interest, is repaid when the owner moves or sells the home, or sooner if they wish.

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“There are a number of people that believe they could buy it for what the outstanding property taxes are. But this city has definite guidelines,” she said.

“You can find out what the property taxes are that are owing, but you certainly can’t purchase this property for that.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "You can find out what the property taxes are that are owing, but you certainly can't purchase this property for that."

The City of Edmonton assessed value for the lot is $2.7 million — which for 2026, translates to a municipal property tax bill of more than $28,000.

Not all listings at the city’s auction sell — there are 26 properties on 2026 list that also appeared on the city’s 2023 tax auction list.

But any publicity is good publicity in Munro’s eyes.

“I love all the history of Edmonton and I love the history of this property,” she said, explaining she’s excited by the renewed interest in the property and the story behind the house.

“Peter lived here many years — definitely through the iconic five Stanley Cups.”

View image in full screen The view from the home at 8638 Saskatchewan Drive used to be the home of former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington and is for sale. Courtesy: Sally Munro of Century 21 Masters

The house has been for sale for several years now — not an uncommon thing for a multi-million dollar property, however Munro said this one is unique and requires TLC.

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“Houses like this and the land — it’s more about the land — takes time to find the right match, okay? The right person who’s willing to either take it and undergo a major restoration or look at tearing it down — which poses some other issues because now the city is involved with their setbacks and geotechs and all of that.”

The realtor listing for 8638 Saskatchewan Drive is just under $2 million, which Munro said reflects the 15,000-square-foot lot on its own, not including the house.

There have been past offers, but they fell through. In fact, the home is once again under contract. Munro said whether the sale goes through or not won’t be known until early October.

“Just because it’s on the tax auction, doesn’t mean that it will be sold on the tax auction — and if it does, it has to be sold for market value.”

View image in full screen The view from the home at 8638 Saskatchewan Drive used to be the home of former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington and is for sale. Courtesy: Sally Munro of Century 21 Masters

Munro said prospective buyers have looked both at a top-to-bottom renovation and at demolishing the existing house to build new — which, given the steep slope of the river bank, requires work to ensure stability and prevent erosion.

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“You have to take into consideration the movement on the river bank,” she said. “For example, this house next door, he has probably, I’m just guessing, over $5 million into his home. ”

So does the hostage history hurt or help the listing? Neither, says Munro.

“That was a long time ago,” she said of the 42-year-old event which, while certainly a piece of local lore, isn’t a high-profile enough incident to be on the radar of wealthy buyers who might not have grown up in Edmonton.