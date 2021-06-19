Menu

Crime

Police dog bites suspect, bystander at Calgary Zoo

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 7:20 pm
Emergency crews responded to a serious incident at the Calgary Zoo on Saturday, June 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to a serious incident at the Calgary Zoo on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Michael King/Global News

A man and woman in their 30s were taken to hospital in stable condition with “soft-tissue injuries” after a police dog bit them at the Calgary Zoo on Saturday around 2 p.m., according to EMS and officers.

Police called it a “serious incident,” noting that the man was a suspect and the woman was not involved. Officers said two more suspects were taken into custody near the LRT station.

Police haven’t said what led to the K9 being deployed.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
