Boater critically injured after watercraft hits bridge pillar in Montreal river

A boater is in critical condition in hospital after he was pulled from the waters of the Rivière des Prairies Friday afternoon after the boat he was on was involved in a collision.

Alain Laflamme, section chief with the Montreal fire department, said the man was ejected from the boat after it crashed into a pillar of the Highway 25 bridge linking Montreal to Laval.

Laflamme said the man, believed to be in his late 60s, was retrieved from the river by nearby boaters.

“They began CPR on the victim,” Laflamme said, explaining that the boaters tried reaching the shore on the Montreal side of the river but were unable to due to shallow waters.

Firefighters out on the water transferred the victim and continued CPR, Laflamme said.

The man was safely brought to shore and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the boat was not injured in the collision, but he was treated for shock.

Laflamme said the man drove his boat to the Laval side of the river, where he was taken in charge by Laval police.

At one point, it was believed another passenger may have been aboard the small motorized boat, prompting a wide search and rescue operation.

Firefighters from Laval and Montreal, as well as Montreal police officers, were involved in the search.

While the bridge pillar belongs to both cities, Laval police will be leading the investigation.

“We have the boat and the driver,” Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara explained.

The circumstances leading to the crash are still unknown. Investigators are expected to meet with the driver Friday afternoon.

