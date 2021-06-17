Boy rushed to hospital after being pulled from lake in Quebec City

Send this page to someone via email

A child has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from a lake at the Base Plein Air Sainte-Foy — a recreation area in Quebec City.

Quebec City Police said they received a call at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to lend assistance after a youth was seen to be having difficulty.

Police say lifeguards and people joined in the search for the child. It was a citizen who spotted the youth in the water.

CPR was quickly started but the child was unconscious when taken to hospital.

Police didn’t have an exact age for the child, only that he was about 10 years old.

