Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boy rushed to hospital after being pulled from lake in Quebec City

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 2:02 pm
Ville de Quebec Police badge is seen. on August 9, 2012. View image in full screen
Ville de Quebec Police badge is seen. on August 9, 2012. Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

A child has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from a lake at the Base Plein Air Sainte-Foy — a recreation area in Quebec City.

Quebec City Police said they received a call at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to lend assistance after a youth was seen to be having difficulty.

Click to play video: 'Water safety tips' Water safety tips
Water safety tips – May 20, 2021

Police say lifeguards and people joined in the search for the child. It was a citizen who spotted the youth in the water.

Story continues below advertisement

CPR was quickly started but the child was unconscious when taken to hospital.

Read more: Quebec drownings up sharply in 2020 as advocates say pandemic, warm summer to blame

Police didn’t have an exact age for the child, only that he was about 10 years old.

More to come. 

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec City tagDrowning tagWater Safety tagChild Safety tagQuebec City police taglake drowning tagBase Plein Air Sainte-Foy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers