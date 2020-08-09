Menu

Canada

Search continues to find a man struck by a boat in Laval after a watercraft accident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Laval's nautical patrol police officers monitering the city's waters this weekend.
Laval's nautical patrol police officers monitering the city's waters this weekend. Laval police / Facebook

The search resumed Sunday morning on the Rivière des Prairies between Île Bigras, in Laval, and Île Bizard, in Montreal, to find a man in his 20s who sank in the water after he was struck by a boat.

The incident involving a personal watercraft and a personal boat occurred around 5:45 p.m. Saturday near a marina in Laval.

The victim was already in the water after being knocked over with his watercraft. The person accompanying him was rescued by the occupants of another watercraft but a boat passing by did not see them.

Read more: Man in critical condition after personal watercraft collision in Montreal

“There is a boat that unfortunately passed over the person who was still in the water,” said Stéphanie Beshara, a spokesperson for Laval police.

The search began on Saturday evening on the water with the help of the Canadian Coast Guard as well as the nautical units of the Laval and Montreal fire departments. The Laval police officers also raked the banks, along with a dog handler. They also went door to door looking for surveillance cameras that could have captured images of the incident.

“Today, the divers from the Sûreté du Québec will be on site as well as our nautical patrol and our drone will also contribute to the research,” said Beshara.

The Laval police investigation is underway.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
