Man in critical condition after personal watercraft collision in Montreal

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after a personal watercraft collision on the Rivière des Prairies in Montreal.

A resident of Île-Bizard was alerted by cries while sitting outside on his terrace.

A call to 911 at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday reported a collision involving a watercraft near Avenue du Ruisseau in Île-Bizard.

“The witness used his personal boat to go and retrieve the two victims, a 40-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. When the police arrived, the 48-year-old man was unconscious with a major injury to his face,” said Benoît Boisselle, a spokesperson for the Montreal police.

The man’s condition was considered critical when he was transported to hospital.

The passenger in the watercraft suffered a nervous shock.

“The watercraft will be the subject of an evaluation by investigators of the collision investigation section. According to the first observations, the driver would have collided with an object, possibly a buoy, but all this remains to be confirmed,” according to Boisselle.

Speed ​​and darkness could also be involved in this accident.