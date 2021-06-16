Ottawa man with ties to Scouts faces charges in child sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have charged a local man with several sex-related charges for alleged incidents involving children.

John Rietveld, 67, faces charges of buggery and indecent assault on a male and two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 and invitation to sexual touch with a person under 16.

Police say the alleged incidents took place in Niagara Region, Mississauga, Perth and Ottawa between July 1, 1978 and March 31, 2006.

Rietveld was reportedly active in the Scouts community.

Investigators suspect there may be more victims.

Ottawa police ask anyone with information about the investigation to call the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting crimestoppers.ca.