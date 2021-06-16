Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa man with ties to Scouts faces charges in child sexual assault investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 4:26 pm
Ottawa police say a local man facing sexual assault charges involving minors had ties to the Scouts community and believe there may be more victims. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a local man facing sexual assault charges involving minors had ties to the Scouts community and believe there may be more victims. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police have charged a local man with several sex-related charges for alleged incidents involving children.

John Rietveld, 67, faces charges of buggery and indecent assault on a male and two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 and invitation to sexual touch with a person under 16.

Read more: Ottawa teacher faces sex assault charges in relation to young students, police say

Police say the alleged incidents took place in Niagara Region, Mississauga, Perth and Ottawa between July 1, 1978 and March 31, 2006.

Trending Stories

Rietveld was reportedly active in the Scouts community.

Investigators suspect there may be more victims.

Ottawa police ask anyone with information about the investigation to call the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting crimestoppers.ca.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagOttawa Police tagsex assault tagChild sexual assault tagScouts Canada tagOPS tagScouts tagscouts canada sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers