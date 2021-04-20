Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa teacher faces sex assault charges in relation to young students: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
An Ottawa teacher is facing various sex-offences in relation to students under the age of 14, police say. View image in full screen
An Ottawa teacher is facing various sex-offences in relation to students under the age of 14, police say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Ottawa teacher has been charged with sexual assault after incidents involving several young students, police say.

Police say the incidents involved young girls under the age of 14, and took place between the fall of 2020 and March of this year. Ottawa police’s sexual assault and child abuse unit began investigating the allegations last month.

Police say the incidents took place while the Ottawa man was acting as a teacher for the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ottawa French board teacher charged with sex assault on student: police

The board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tuesday, Ottawa police charged 57-year-old Rick Watkins, also known as Rick Despatie, with three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation of a young person.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa police sex assaultOttawa teacher sexual assaultteacher sex assaultOttawa police crimeOttawa teacher student sex assaultrick despatierick watkinsteacher sex assault ottawa

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers