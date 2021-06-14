COVID-19: Nova Scotia reporting one death, eight new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, 22 recoveries and a death.

The woman who died was in her 80s, and in Central Zone. Her death is the province’s 90th death related to COVID-19.

All of the new cases are in Central Zone. Three of them are close contacts of previously-reported cases, three are under investigation and two are related to travel.

The province continues to note that there is “limited community spread” in Central Zone and they are closely monitoring the other zones for community spread.

The province currently has 124 active cases of COVID-19. Six people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

“I want to extend my condolences to those who are grieving the loss of their loved one,” said Premier Iain Rankin, in a news release.

“This virus is serious and can have devastating impacts. Please continue to follow the public health measures, get tested regularly and get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, will be holding a briefing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the province announced earlier Monday that more Nova Scotians will be able to reschedule their second dose vaccinations to an earlier date.

Those who received their first dose on or before April 24 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before Aug. 7 are eligible.

As of Sunday, 698,979 doses of vaccine have been administered. Of those, 51,536 have received their second dose.

