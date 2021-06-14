SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
COVID-19: More Nova Scotians can now reschedule to receive earlier 2nd dose of vaccine

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 8:38 am
A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ontario on Friday June 4, 2021. View image in full screen
A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ontario on Friday June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The province has announced that Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 24 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before Aug. 7 can now reschedule their appointments for earlier dates.

In a release Monday, the province said people who provided an email address at the time of booking will receive a rescheduling notice by email. Those who didn’t can call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772.

When rescheduling, people can choose a different vaccine for their second dose, but the province recommends people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca get Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose.

“This recommendation is based on emerging evidence of a better immune response with an alternate second dose and the risk of rare but serious blood clotting events associated with AstraZeneca,” the province stated.

Rescheduling notices for second dose appointments will continue to be sent over the coming weeks.

Click to play video: 'Vaccine rollout in Nova Scotia surpasses target dates' Vaccine rollout in Nova Scotia surpasses target dates
Vaccine rollout in Nova Scotia surpasses target dates

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
