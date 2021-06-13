Nova Scotia returns to single-digit daily COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries on Sunday.

Four of the new cases are in Central Zone. Two of them are close contacts of previous cases, one is related to travel and one is under investigation.

“There is limited community spread in Central Zone,” the province notes.

The remaining cases include two in Western Zone, which are travel-related, and two in Eastern Zone, which are close contacts of previously-reported cases.

While there were 10 cases reported Saturday, Friday’s single-digit count of eight new cases represented the lowest daily case count since mid-April.

The province currently has 140 active cases. There are 10 people hospitalized, including six in ICU.

Meanwhile, the province’s labs completed 5,041 tests on Saturday.

Case confirmed at junior high

One of the confirmed cases in Central Zone is connected to Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford.

The school will be closed to students until Wednesday, and they will be learning from home. The closure will allow for testing of close contacts and a deep cleaning of the school.

Public Health is contacting close contacts, who will be asked to test and self-isolate for 14 days.

“Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms,” the province noted in a news release.

“No self-isolation is required while they wait for test results unless they have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.”

