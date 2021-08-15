SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: Cariboo–Prince George

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Cariboo-Prince George. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Cariboo-Prince George. Elections Canada

The riding of Cariboo–Prince George is in British Columbia’s central Interior.

It encompasses parts of Prince George, parts of the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District, the District of Vanderhoof, and parts of the Cariboo Regional District.

Todd Doherty was first elected MP in 2015, maintaining a strong Conservative hold over the riding. He won again in 2019, securing the seat with 52.7 per cent of the vote.

Almost 23 per cent of the riding’s population works in sales and service occupations.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

 

