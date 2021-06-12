Nova Scotia reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and five recoveries.

There are five new cases in Central Zone. Four of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases while one is related to travel.

Four cases are in Eastern Zone. Three of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

One new case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.

The province said there is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia has 145 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including six in ICU.

On June 11, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,399 tests.

Since April 1, there have been 3,994 positive COVID-19 cases and 23 virus-related deaths.

There are 3,826 resolved cases.

