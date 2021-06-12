SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 12, 2021 12:29 pm
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is drawn out from a vial before a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ontario on Friday June 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is drawn out from a vial before a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ontario on Friday June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and five recoveries.

There are five new cases in Central Zone. Four of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases while one is related to travel.

Four cases are in Eastern Zone. Three of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

One new case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.

The province said there is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia has 145 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including six in ICU.

On June 11, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,399 tests.

Since April 1, there have been 3,994 positive COVID-19 cases and 23 virus-related deaths.

There are 3,826 resolved cases.

COVID-19: N.S. announces 1 death, lowest number of new cases since April
