Canada election: Provencher

The riding of Provencher is located in the southeastern portion of Manitoba. It borders Ontario and the United States. Some of the regional municipalities in Provencher include Springfield, Whitemouth, Richot and Moncalm. The riding also includes the city of Steinbach.

The riding has been represented in the House of Commons since 1871.

Conservative Vic Toews was first elected MP of the riding in 2000. He held the seat consecutively until 2013, after which he resigned from his seat. He was named the province’s Court of Queen’s Bench in 2014.

The Conservatives continued their reign with Ted Falk winning the seat in a by-election in 2013. He has held the seat since.

The most common labour in the region is the trades, transport and equipment operators and related occupations sector at 23 per cent.

Candidates

Conservative: Ted Falk (incumbent)