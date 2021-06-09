Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets’ Scheifele not happy with NHL’s decision on 4-game suspension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 2:11 pm

Mark Scheifele says he remains disappointed in the NHL’s decision to suspend him for four games for his crushing blow on Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens in the opener of the North Division final.

The Winnipeg Jets‘ regular-season scoring leader says he went into the second round expecting Phillip Danault of the Canadiens would be the one trying to shut him down, not the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets swept by Habs as season comes to an end

Scheifele delivered the hit on Evans after he scored an empty-net goal with less than a minute left in the Habs’ win in Game 1. Evans suffered a concussion and was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – June 7' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – June 7
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – June 7

The Canadiens went on to sweep the series, ending Scheifele’s season.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hextall on Hockey: Jets swept — what’s next?

He will serve the final game of his suspension next season.

Scheifele says he feels the suspension was excessive and added that it was very difficult not being able to play the rest of the series.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets – June 8' John Shannon on the Jets – June 8
John Shannon on the Jets – June 8
© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagWinnipeg Sports tagNational Hockey League tagMontreal Canadiens tagMark Scheifele tagJake Evans tagMark Scheifele suspended tagWinipeg Jets tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers