Winnipeg Jets’ Scheifele not happy with NHL’s decision on 4-game suspension

Mark Scheifele says he remains disappointed in the NHL’s decision to suspend him for four games for his crushing blow on Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens in the opener of the North Division final.

The Winnipeg Jets‘ regular-season scoring leader says he went into the second round expecting Phillip Danault of the Canadiens would be the one trying to shut him down, not the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Scheifele delivered the hit on Evans after he scored an empty-net goal with less than a minute left in the Habs’ win in Game 1. Evans suffered a concussion and was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

The Canadiens went on to sweep the series, ending Scheifele’s season.

He will serve the final game of his suspension next season.

Scheifele says he feels the suspension was excessive and added that it was very difficult not being able to play the rest of the series.

