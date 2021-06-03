Montreal Canadiens’ fans sound off on Mark Scheifele’s ‘brutal’ hit on Jake Evans

The Montreal Canadiens may have clinched a Game 1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets — but a crushing hit that landed Jake Evans on a stretcher is the talk of the town.
Habs fans, broadcasters and even politicians took to social media to lambast Mark Scheifele for sending Evans face down on the ice.
What did you think of the hit?
Some wondered what was running through the Jet’s mind when he completely wiped out Evans with less than a minute to go in the third period.
The hard hit landed Scheifele with a charging major and being tossed out and left the Jets with a five-minute penalty.
He will have a hearing before the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday.
But some fans who witnessed the exchange and Evans being wheeled out on a stretcher are calling for the alternate captain’s suspension.
“The way Mark Scheifele body checked Jake Evans yesterday was absolutely brutal and unacceptable,” one Twitter user wrote.
In Montreal, a well-known columnist for La Presse called for Scheifele to be completely removed from the second round of playoffs for the brutal hit.
The joy of winning the first game — and getting that much closer to eliminating Winnipeg — was definitely overshadowed by Evans being wheeled off the ice.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante congratulated the Habs, but described the hit as “vicious.”
Quebec Premier François Legault also weighed in, saying he was thinking of Evans.
One thing is for sure — Game 2 should be interesting.
— With files from The Canadian Press
