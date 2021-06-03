Montreal Canadiens’ fans sound off on Mark Scheifele’s ‘brutal’ hit on Jake Evans

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens may have clinched a Game 1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets — but a crushing hit that landed Jake Evans on a stretcher is the talk of the town.

Habs fans, broadcasters and even politicians took to social media to lambast Mark Scheifele for sending Evans face down on the ice.

What did you think of the hit?

Some wondered what was running through the Jet’s mind when he completely wiped out Evans with less than a minute to go in the third period.

Good morning to absolutely everyone except that weasel/coward Mark Scheifele. May the DOPS book be thrown at you — Ryan Kienas (@RyanKiener) June 3, 2021

30 MPH from centre. Puck right there. Scheifele knows he has no chance to make a hockey play. So he makes a play like a street goon. He attacks Evans concussing him once on the point of contact, and again when his head hits the ice. pic.twitter.com/s3fv05VyNZ — Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) June 3, 2021

Holy crap what is you doing, Mark Scheifele? He had such a cavalier no worries response after he completely crushed Evans there. — Seattle Kraken Fan (@RobinNoh) June 3, 2021

The hard hit landed Scheifele with a charging major and being tossed out and left the Jets with a five-minute penalty.

He will have a hearing before the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

But some fans who witnessed the exchange and Evans being wheeled out on a stretcher are calling for the alternate captain’s suspension.

“The way Mark Scheifele body checked Jake Evans yesterday was absolutely brutal and unacceptable,” one Twitter user wrote.

Regarding yesterday's hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets… The way Mark Scheifele body checked Jake Evans yesterday was absolutely brutal and unacceptable. Mark Scheifele should be suspended.https://t.co/2aQAmtOtGo — Vaxen (@YuukoEnjoyer) June 3, 2021

In Montreal, a well-known columnist for La Presse called for Scheifele to be completely removed from the second round of playoffs for the brutal hit.

Il existe un article dans le Code criminel qui décrit exactement l’attaque brutale de Mark Scheifele envers Jake Evans.

L’article 265.

Sur les voies de fait.

Ma chronique 👇🏻https://t.co/oDF7u3eAWa — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) June 3, 2021

The joy of winning the first game — and getting that much closer to eliminating Winnipeg — was definitely overshadowed by Evans being wheeled off the ice.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante congratulated the Habs, but described the hit as “vicious.”

Quebec Premier François Legault also weighed in, saying he was thinking of Evans.

Une pensée pour Jake Evans. Il a marqué un but le jour de son 25e anniversaire, mais a été victime d'un coup vicieux. Nous espérons un retour rapide. #gohabsgo — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 3, 2021

Et de 5! #CH

Une pensée pour Evans. — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 3, 2021

One thing is for sure — Game 2 should be interesting.

— With files from The Canadian Press