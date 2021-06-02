Habs take Game 1 over Winnipeg Jets, Scheifele tossed for questionable hit

The Montreal Canadiens built off their first-round momentum to score a pair of early goals and beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 to take the opening game of the second-round series between the two teams.

The result, however, was overshadowed by a dangerous late-game hit from Jets forward Mark Scheifele on Jake Evans that sent Evans off on a stretcher and could see Scheifele face disciplinary action from the NHL.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi opened the scoring on Montreal’s first shot on goal, while Eric Staal doubled the lead less than two minutes later. Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans had the other goal for the Canadiens.

Montreal entered the series on short rest, having to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night to advance and face the Jets. Winnipeg last played on May 24 when they completed a sweep of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Adam Lowry, Derek Forbort and Kyle Connor had the Jets goals while Winnipeg played the majority of the game with five defensemen. Dylan DeMelo left after playing only 29 seconds of ice time in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Before the game, the Jets held a ceremony to recognize the 215 children whose bodies were found in unmarked burial sites at a residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

500 fully vaccinated healthcare workers were also taking in the game, the first time the Jets have allowed any fans in the seats all season.

READ MORE: Manitoba health-care workers appreciate gesture of Jets playoff tickets

Kotkaniemi’s opener came just 3:30 into the opening period. Montreal defenceman Jeff Petry looked to be shooting from the blueline but sent a hard slap pass in the direction of four goals through seven games in the postseason.

Eric Staal doubled the visitor’s lead just past the five-minute mark. After the Jets weren’t able to clear the puck, Corey Perry drove the net and found a wide-open Staal in front of the net for the tap-in.

The Jets would get on the board later in the opening frame. Killing off a Dominic Toninato penalty, Adam Lowry stole the puck from Montreal defenceman Erik Gustafsson and sent himself on a breakaway, slotting the puck between the legs of Montreal goaltender Carey Price.

Story continues below advertisement

That goal seemed to fire up both teams as the two sides traded scoring chances late in the period. Jets forward Kyle Connor was denied by Price on a good opportunity for Winnipeg to tie the score.

But the Canadiens would regain their two-goal lead and in spectacular fashion. Nick Suzuki faked an initial shot before dragging the puck to his backhand and pulling it around the leg of Hellebuyck and into the net.

Montreal nearly made it a 4-1 hockey game before the period’s end, but Kotkaniemi was called for goaltender interference on the play. Along with a 3-1 lead, Montreal outshot Winnipeg 12-11 in the first.

Neither side managed to find the back of the net in the second period and the Jets survived a couple more injury scares. Mathieu Perreault blocked a Shea Weber shot with the inside of his left leg, but quickly returned after going down the tunnel. Adam Lowry also went to the dressing room after an errant dump-in attempt by the Jets ended up on their bench and looked to hit the big-bodied centreman.

Hellebuyck did his part to keep Winnipeg within two, including a glove save on a partial breakaway from Joel Armia. The Jets outshot Montreal 11-9 in the period.

The third would see Winnipeg briefly get back within a goal of the Canadiens. After the Jets managed to extend the shift by keeping the puck in the offensive zone, a perfect pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois in the corner found defenseman Derek Forbort at the top of the circle and he put his shot over the glove of Price and into the top corner.

Story continues below advertisement

But a puck-over-glass penalty to Josh Morrissey put Montreal on the power play midway through the period. Shea Weber’s breakaway attempt was stopped by the pad of Hellebuyck and Brendan Gallagher put the loose puck into the net for the 4-2 lead.

Down by two without much time left on the clock, the Jets pulled the goalie and were able to get back within one. Kyle Connor took a cross-ice feed from Nikolaj Ehlers and buried his one-timer past Price to make it a 4-3 game with just under two minutes left to play.

But that was as close as the Jets would get. Jake Evans would score on the empty net to put the game away right as he was decked by Scheifele.

Price made 27 saves on 30 shots for the win, his fourth straight victory in the postseason. Hellebuyck made 28 saves on 32 Montreal shots in a losing effort.

Winnipeg will get a chance to even the series when they host Montreal in Game 2 on Friday night. You can listen to the game live on 680 CJOB with Kelly Moore, Paul Edmonds, and Jamie Thomas with the pregame show starting at 4:30 p.m. and puck drop just after 6:30 p.m.