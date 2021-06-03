Menu

Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Scheifele knows better

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted June 3, 2021 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal Canadiens’ Jake Evans stretchered off the ice after hard hit from Jets’ Mark Scheifele' Montreal Canadiens’ Jake Evans stretchered off the ice after hard hit from Jets’ Mark Scheifele
Montreal Canadiens centreman Jake Evans left the ice on a stretcher near the end of the third period on Wednesday after he was hit by Winnipeg Jets captain Mark Scheifele.
Hextall on Hockey: Scheifele knows better - image View image in full screen

With under a minute to play in Game 1, Mark Scheifele delivered a deliberate, aggressive and unnecessary hit on Montreal’s Jake Evans.

The result on the ice was an injured player being stretchered off.

The result on the scoresheet was a charging major and a game misconduct.

The Canadiens‘ Brendan Gallagher said after the game, “we’ve all played this game long enough, Scheif knows better than that.”

Mark Scheifele does know better than that and should be suspended for this hit.

I believe in following through with a check and competing to the final horn, but the hit was irresponsible.

Read more: Montreal Canadiens’ fans sound off on Mark Scheifele’s ‘brutal’ hit on Jake Evans

My first concern is with Evans and his health.

My second concern is what happens next in the series.

It’s more than likely Scheifele will be suspended, but when he returns to the series there is no doubt in my mind the Winnipeg Jets‘ top centre will be held accountable.

If you saw the look in the eyes of Canadiens captain Shea Weber, it’s clear number 55 will be on the board in Montreal’s dressing room.

This isn’t over. Which is concerning.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – June 2' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – June 2
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – June 2

 

