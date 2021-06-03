Hextall on Hockey: Scheifele knows better

Send this page to someone via email

With under a minute to play in Game 1, Mark Scheifele delivered a deliberate, aggressive and unnecessary hit on Montreal’s Jake Evans.

The result on the ice was an injured player being stretchered off.

The result on the scoresheet was a charging major and a game misconduct.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadiens‘ Brendan Gallagher said after the game, “we’ve all played this game long enough, Scheif knows better than that.”

Mark Scheifele does know better than that and should be suspended for this hit.

I believe in following through with a check and competing to the final horn, but the hit was irresponsible.

My first concern is with Evans and his health.

My second concern is what happens next in the series.

It’s more than likely Scheifele will be suspended, but when he returns to the series there is no doubt in my mind the Winnipeg Jets‘ top centre will be held accountable.

Story continues below advertisement

If you saw the look in the eyes of Canadiens captain Shea Weber, it’s clear number 55 will be on the board in Montreal’s dressing room.

This isn’t over. Which is concerning.

6:34 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – June 2 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – June 2