Sports

ANALYSIS: New Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel up to the job

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted September 20, 2024 9:00 am
2 min read
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

It came with little or no surprise to most that Scott Arniel became the Jets’ head coach this summer. Two years as associate coach on Rick Bowness’ staff and some fill-in time as head coach while Bowness dealt with some personal issues, it made so much sense for Arniel’s promotion.

And after a pretty good NHL career as a player, the Jets’ new bench boss has had a chance to learn from some of the best. Without a doubt, Lindy Ruff, Alain Vigneault, Peter Laviolette and Bowness have left an imprint on how manage the modern-day player.

You also have to hope that his experiences in Columbus, as the young — maybe too young — head coach of the Blue Jackets would help build his foundation. Sure, he made mistakes back then. But you learn from your mistakes.

It also doesn’t hurt that Arniel knows Winnipeg, the city, too. Playing and coaching here in three leagues, I’m sure, makes Arniel understand exactly what hockey means to a passionate, hardcore hockey town.

All that said, this is the biggest stage Arniel has appeared on in his coaching career. This is a team that is expected to make the playoffs, and hopefully win more than one game in the postseason. This team has elite talent, some of the best at their positions in the NHL. It’s going to be up to Arniel to press the right buttons at the right time for this group to maintain its position in the Central, which might be the toughest in the NHL.

The transition from Bowness to Arniel should be seamless. Oh sure, the team won’t play exactly the same way with the new head coach. But it should be much easier than bringing a new man in from the outside, like they have done in Toronto, Columbus or San Jose.

Scott Arniel’s imprint on this team will take time, maybe two months of play, or more. And that will require patience — from the coach, the players, management — and yes, the fans.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets training camp Day 1'
Winnipeg Jets training camp Day 1
