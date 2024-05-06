Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets head coach Rick Bowness calls it quits after 38-season NHL career

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 11:43 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After leading the Winnipeg Jets to one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history, head coach Rick Bowness is hanging up the skates.

Bowness, 69, announced his retirement Monday after coaching 38 seasons in the NHL — days after he was selected as a finalist for this year’s Jack Adams Award, honouring the league’s top coach.

With 2,726 games behind an NHL bench, Bowness holds the NHL record for games coached, and he’s one of only three coaches in league history to have served as a coach in five different decades — an elite group that includes Hall of Famers Scotty Bowman and Pat Quinn.

Story continues below advertisement

As of this past season, he was the last active NHL coach to have been behind the bench in the 1980s.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

During his time with the current incarnation of the Jets, Bowness posted a 98-57-9 record, as well as two playoff appearances, plus a personal highlight when he was named an all-star — but his connection to Winnipeg dates back much further.

In a professional playing career from 1975 to 1984, Bowness spent 45 games in a Jets uniform, and went on to become an assistant coach for the first NHL incarnation of the Jets shortly after retirement as a player. In 1988-89, he was the Jets’ head coach for 28 games.

After the current Jets’ early ouster in round one of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, Bowness told media he was mulling his future, ultimately deciding to call it quits Monday.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Rick Bowness Interview – May 2'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Rick Bowness Interview – May 2
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices