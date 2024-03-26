Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets’ Rick Bowness back, Gabriel Vilardi nearing return

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 5:43 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Jets have their head coach back for the start of a pretty crucial five-game homestand.

Rick Bowness rejoined the team on Tuesday after undergoing what the team called a minor medical procedure last week.

Bowness missed their past four games, with associate coach Scott Arniel running the bench in his absence. Bowness said on Tuesday he’s doing much better.

“We had to deal with a couple of things,” Bowness said. “Just the body reminding me I’m 69 and not 39.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Jets had a 1-3 record while Bowness was gone.

There was another sight for sore eyes during Tuesday morning’s game-day skate. Forward Gabriel Vilardi skated with the rest of his teammates in a regular jersey for the first time since being diagnosed with an enlarged spleen nearly two weeks ago. That’s no longer an issue, but after missing their past 13 games over the last month while also dealing with an upper-body injury, it’s going to take him a bit to get back up to speed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We haven’t seen him for a while,” Bowness said. “He didn’t come on the road trip with us. But I was out there early with him and he’s skating around and he looks good. Now we need to take him every day and get our coaches pushing him and find out where he is, conditioning-wise, and playing through any discomfort. We won’t know those things until we get him on the ice, like today, and push him and keep pushing him and see where he is.

“He’ll skate with us every day.”

The Jets host the Edmonton Oilers later on Tuesday.

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices