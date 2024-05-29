ANALYSIS: Scott Arniel is right man for Jets head coaching gig

In the end, Scott Arniel is the right man for the job.

It was a hire that most of us knew was coming, and Monday’s official coronation as the Jets’ next head coach only cemented that, despite the organization conducting an obligatory tire-kick of two other candidates.

For Arniel, it’s a second opportunity in his nearly 25-year coaching career to be an NHL head coach, but a long 12 years between gigs — especially after his debut with Columbus in 2010 quickly went sideways after just a season-and-a-half.

Story continues below advertisement

At his press conference two days ago, Arniel was candid about the aftermath of that experience, calling it “a dark time” for himself personally, a learning experience and a period of rebranding.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

And that new beginning started with assistant and associate coaching roles in Buffalo, New York, Washington and, of course, with Winnipeg the last two years — all of which were important to what he said helped return the belief in himself as a coach.

Story continues below advertisement

In hiring the 61-year-old former Jets draft pick, Arniel will provide a seamless transition from Rick Bowness, in particular because his fingerprints on how the Jets have played systematically have been all over their structure since he arrived two years ago.

In fact, the biggest endorsement to the guy they call Arnie came from the players themselves — a stamp of approval GM Kevin Cheveldayoff indicated he heard quite audibly during the players’ exit meetings last month.

In assuming the job, Arniel said his first order of business is to hire two new assistants, then strategize to improve both the power play and penalty kill, and to continue to raise the standards of the team’s culture, leadership and prosperity.

It will be, no doubt, a busy summer.

But in the end, Scott Arniel is the right man for the job. And in reality, at this point of the Jets’ history and his position within it, he is really the only man for the job, as well.