ANALYSIS: Jets have their head coach, now who else will be behind the bench?

The Winnipeg Jets have their new head coach. An important next step will be whom Scott Arniel chooses to be part of his support staff.

It’s pretty much a given Wade Flaherty will continue on as the Jets’ goaltending coach, a position he has held since the franchise relocated from Atlanta in the spring of 2011.

Flaherty has done an outstanding job in that capacity, and considering the relationship he has developed with Connor Hellebuyck, along with the likes of Laurent Brossoit and Eric Comrie, it would be completely unexpected for the guy known as “Flats” not to be part of Scott Arniel’s staff.

But what about Brad Lauer and Marty Johnston? And with Arniel moving up the ladder, whom does he replace himself with?

Perhaps more clarity will be provided on that front during Monday’s news conference.

"There's nothing more I'd like to see than us hoisting the trophy here in this city." Hear from Scott Arniel in his first interview with @saraorlesky as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets!

But just like the Jets spent almost three weeks in determining Arniel was the best option to succeed Rick Bowness, I think it’s fair to suggest the same kind of due diligence should be adopted by the new head coach in putting together the crew that will work under him for at least the next couple of seasons.

One would have to believe there will be significant emphasis on discussing ways and means to dramatically improve the proficiency of both special teams.

The power play, in particular, has been abysmal the past two seasons. That’s been Lauer’s area of responsibility. Does he get a third chance, or is it time for a fresh set of eyes and ideas?

For sure that will be the case for the penalty kill, which was Arniel’s department.

Ultimately, the end results will rest on the shoulders of the man in charge. But it’s a must for every successful NHL coaching staff to get solid contributions from the seconds-in-command.

Now it’s up to Scott Arniel to decide if he has the right people in place for that to happen.