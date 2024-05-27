New Jets head coach Scott Arniel to speak Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are set to formally introduce their new head coach Monday morning.

Not that Scott Arniel needs an introduction to Winnipeg. The 61-year-old, who was named head coach, replacing the now-retired Rick Bowness, has a long history with hockey in the Manitoba capital.

As a player, Arniel was drafted 22nd overall in 1981 by the first incarnation of the NHL Jets, and played for the team twice in his pro career. At the end of his pro career, Arniel also played three seasons for the Manitoba Moose.

In the late 2000s, Arniel served as head coach for the Moose, leading the team on a run to the Calder Cup final in 2008-09.

Arniel has also served as head coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets and as an assistant or associate coach with the New York Rangers, Washington Capitals and, most recently, the Jets.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Arniel will speak to media Monday at 11 a.m. Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.