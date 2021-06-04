Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets’ Scheifele calls four game suspension ‘excessive’ but won’t appeal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2021 1:29 pm

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele says he won’t appeal the four-game suspension he was handed after a crushing blow on Montreal’s Jake Evans,

Scheifele says he doesn’t agree with the sanction handed down by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday, calling it “excessive,” but added that he doesn’t want to be a distraction for his team.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele suspended 4 games for hit on Canadiens’ Jake Evans

The hit came in the final minute of the Canadiens’ 5-3 win in Game 1 of the North Division final on Wednesday as Evans wrapped a shot into the empty Winnipeg net.

Scheifele levelled Evans and the Canadiens forward struck his head on the ice. He was taken away on a stretcher. Evans was not hospitalized but Montreal’s interim coach Dominique Ducharme has said he has a concussion.

Scheifele was handed a charging major and a game misconduct for the play. He said Friday that he did not intend to injure Evans and was only trying to stop him from scoring.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets find themselves ‘in a situation’ going into Game 2

Scheifele said he has reached out to some Canadiens players to check on Evans and is praying for his quick recovery.

The Jets will host the Canadiens in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series Friday night.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
