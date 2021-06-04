Winnipeg Jets’ Scheifele calls four game suspension ‘excessive’ but won’t appeal

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele says he won’t appeal the four-game suspension he was handed after a crushing blow on Montreal’s Jake Evans,

Scheifele says he doesn’t agree with the sanction handed down by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday, calling it “excessive,” but added that he doesn’t want to be a distraction for his team.

The hit came in the final minute of the Canadiens’ 5-3 win in Game 1 of the North Division final on Wednesday as Evans wrapped a shot into the empty Winnipeg net.

Scheifele levelled Evans and the Canadiens forward struck his head on the ice. He was taken away on a stretcher. Evans was not hospitalized but Montreal’s interim coach Dominique Ducharme has said he has a concussion.

Scheifele was handed a charging major and a game misconduct for the play. He said Friday that he did not intend to injure Evans and was only trying to stop him from scoring.

Scheifele said he has reached out to some Canadiens players to check on Evans and is praying for his quick recovery.

The Jets will host the Canadiens in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series Friday night.

