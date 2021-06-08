Menu

Canada

Alberta New Democrat MP tables bill, wants federal assessment of coal projects

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2021 2:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta halts coal exploration in Rocky Mountains' Alberta halts coal exploration in Rocky Mountains
Alberta has announced it is immediately putting a stop to coal exploration in the most sensitive areas of the Rocky Mountains. The move comes almost a week after the province's energy minister launched a survey asking Albertans for feedback. Jill Croteau reports. – Apr 23, 2021

Alberta’s lone New Democrat member of Parliament is asking Ottawa to require that all coal-mining proposals go through a full federal environmental assessment.

Heather McPherson says her private member’s bill, tabled Tuesday, would remove a threshold on size that new mines must now cross before they are federally reviewed.

Read more: Alberta Opposition says private member’s bill would protect mountains from coal mines

She says the bill is in response to the large number of projects proposed in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains after the province’s United Conservative government removed a long-standing policy that protected the land in the region.

After a loud public outcry, the policy was temporarily restored.

Click to play video: 'Energy watchdog calls on investors to stop funding future oil, gas and coal projects' Energy watchdog calls on investors to stop funding future oil, gas and coal projects
Story continues below advertisement

McPherson says she’s been hearing from many Albertans who say they don’t trust the province’s environmental oversight.

Trending Stories

Read more: Another request made to federal government to join coal mine environmental review in Alberta

First Nations, Alberta communities and environmental groups have already asked federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson for a review of many coal projects.

He is expected to rule on the first such request, concerning the Montem Resources Tent Mountain project, on July 1.

Click to play video: 'Impact of Alberta rolling back open-pit coal mine restrictions' Impact of Alberta rolling back open-pit coal mine restrictions

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
