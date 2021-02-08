Menu

Canada
February 8 2021 1:26pm
01:17

Mountaintop coal mining ‘will never be allowed in Alberta’: Energy Minister Savage

Energy Minister Sonya Savage says the Alberta government is trying to balance the interests of Albertans and responsible coal mining in the province.

