Another request made to federal government to join coal mine environmental review in Alberta

A fourth request has been made to the federal government to get involved in the review of a coal mine proposed for Alberta’s Rocky Mountains.

Landowners, Indigenous people and environmental groups are asking Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson the environmental hearing for Montem Resource’s Tent Mountain project.

They point out the mine would straddle the British Columbia-Alberta boundary.

They say it would also affect areas of federal responsibility and the mine’s planned output would be just shy of a threshold that would trigger a federal review.

Two First Nations and a rancher have already asked Ottawa to intervene in the project.

A public petition with 18,000 names has made a similar request in regard to all proposed coal projects in southern Alberta.

The requests all go to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada for evaluation.