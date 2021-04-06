Menu

Environment

Another request made to federal government to join coal mine environmental review in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2021 1:52 pm
A fourth request has been made to the federal government to get involved in the review of a coal mine proposed for Alberta's Rocky Mountains. View image in full screen
A fourth request has been made to the federal government to get involved in the review of a coal mine proposed for Alberta's Rocky Mountains. Global News

A fourth request has been made to the federal government to get involved in the review of a coal mine proposed for Alberta’s Rocky Mountains.

Landowners, Indigenous people and environmental groups are asking Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson the environmental hearing for Montem Resource’s Tent Mountain project.

Read more: First Nations seek federal involvement, call Alberta review of coal project inadequate

They point out the mine would straddle the British Columbia-Alberta boundary.

They say it would also affect areas of federal responsibility and the mine’s planned output would be just shy of a threshold that would trigger a federal review.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Alberta reinstates 1976 coal policy to protect Rockies' Alberta reinstates 1976 coal policy to protect Rockies
Alberta reinstates 1976 coal policy to protect Rockies – Feb 9, 2021

Two First Nations and a rancher have already asked Ottawa to intervene in the project.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta First Nations oppose coal expansion in Rocky Mountains

A public petition with 18,000 names has made a similar request in regard to all proposed coal projects in southern Alberta.

The requests all go to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada for evaluation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
