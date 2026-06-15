Theft, crime hurting Spring Garden Road’s image, Halifax business association says

Send this page to someone via email

A downtown Halifax business association says safety concerns are growing and they’re worried what that means for the longevity and sustainability of the area.

Spring Garden Road is known as a shopping destination and busy hub, but an increase in retail theft and loitering complaints is putting that reputation at risk.

“We know that the crime statistics between 2023 and 2025 — retail crime increased in this area by 61 per cent. That tells you there’s a problem right there,” said Sue Uteck, executive director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association.

She says she’s dismayed to hear people express safety concerns about the area and worries if something isn’t done soon, it’ll “fester” and the area won’t be able to bounce back.

“It gives you a pit and knot in your stomach that this is not the image that Spring Garden wants to portray, and you know we are struggling along with every downtown and Main Street to grapple with the crime and mental health issues across this country,” said Uteck.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we see, day in and day out, is a lot of resources being thrown at the problem, but no long-term solution.”

Uteck says she feels the Spring Garden area is at a “tipping point” and that if they don’t receive the resources they need, retailers will close up shop.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“That raises concerns that they will decide that, ‘Our losses are too great. We’re going to pack up and move on, you know, we can’t afford the loss of theft and the rent that we’re currently paying,'” she said.

“The last thing you want in any business district is an empty storefront. An empty storefront is a sign of what we all know is the broken window syndrome. It starts with one empty storefront and then it goes on to repeat itself, repeat itself.”

2:56 Halifax business owners facing spike in retail thefts as cost of living increases

Uteck says Halifax Regional Police have a dedicated officer for the area, and she believes that stepping up foot patrols next months is a positive first step.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson, Const. Martin Cromwell, says the force is making an effort to improve the situation by having a more consistent presence.

“We share some of the concerns that have been shared about Spring Garden Road. That’s why Halifax Regional Police has an officer dedicated to the area,” he told Global News.

“This officer has built strong relationships with local businesses and community members and they work together to try to tackle ongoing issues and problem areas.”

Ashton Stephenson, with HRM’s housing and homelessness department, says the situation is complicated and accepts that concerns around safety are valid.

“I don’t want to diminish some safety concerns that people are expressing, but I do know that some of them aren’t as easy as just waving a wand and saying, you know, they have to be gone,” said Stephenson.

“It’s more complex than that.”

He says long-term improvement requires a combination of law enforcement and harm reduction practices.

“We want to support the client in need, absolutely, but what goes hand in hand with that is also community concerns,” said Stephenson.

“That is harm reduction. It’s responding to clients and responding to community and trying to create safer alternatives for everybody.”

Story continues below advertisement