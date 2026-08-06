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Canada

Mother cat, 6 newborn kittens found sheltering beneath Ontario police cruiser

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 4:34 pm
1 min read
A mother cat and her six newborn kittens are recovering after being rescued from beneath an OPP vehicle in North Bay. View image in full screen
A mother cat and her six newborn kittens are recovering after being rescued from beneath an OPP vehicle in North Bay. OPP
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A mother cat and her six newborn kittens are safe after they were found sheltering beneath an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicle in North Bay.

The cats were found tucked inside a vehicle component beneath the police vehicle on July 28, OPP said in a news release.

Six kittens were taken to the Ontario SPCA after being rescued from beneath an OPP vehicle in North Bay. View image in full screen
Six kittens were taken to the Ontario SPCA after being rescued from beneath an OPP vehicle in North Bay.

Over the next two days, officers worked to safely remove the animals with representatives from Pet Save, Providing Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) and the Ontario SPCA.

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The mother cat and her six kittens, believed to be about five days old when they were found, were taken to the Ontario SPCA for care.

One of the rescued kittens’ rests in the hands of an officer. View image in full screen
One of the rescued kittens’ rests in the hands of an officer. OPP

All seven animals are in good health and are expected to be available for adoption in the coming months, police said.

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