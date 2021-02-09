Global National February 9 2021 7:56pm 02:42 Alberta reinstates 1976 coal policy to protect Rockies After revoking it in May 2020, Alberta has brought back a 1976 policy protecting parts of the Rocky Mountains from open-pit coal mining. Eric Sorensen explains why. Alberta to reinstate 1976 coal policy revoked last spring after public outcry <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7631166/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7631166/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?