Global National
February 9 2021 7:56pm
02:42

Alberta reinstates 1976 coal policy to protect Rockies

After revoking it in May 2020, Alberta has brought back a 1976 policy protecting parts of the Rocky Mountains from open-pit coal mining. Eric Sorensen explains why.

