Environment

Constituents in Alberta environment minister’s riding concerned over coal mining

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A municipal council in Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon’s constituency is the latest to express concern about the province’s plan to expand coal mining in the Rocky Mountains.

Clearwater County is writing a letter to the United Conservative government saying people are worried about the effect open-pit coal mines could have on the area’s environment and on tourism.

Read more: Alberta First Nations oppose coal expansion in Rocky Mountains

Coun. Theresa Laing says she’s received about 400 letters and emails, only a couple of which support more mines.

Clearwater County includes the town of Rocky Mountain House and about half the residents that Nixon represents in the legislature.

County Reeve Cammie Laird says council looks forward to consultations the province has promised and hopes they include the question of whether people want mines at all.

Read more: Mining company ponders impact of Alberta restoring coal protection policy

An informal list compiled by a councillor in High River, Alberta, suggests that 24 municipalities in the province have approved motions or some kind of action to challenge the United Conservative government’s coal-mining plans.

