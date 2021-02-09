Menu

Politics

Doubts raised over protections from reinstated 1976 Alberta coal policy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2021 2:04 pm
In wake of public backlash, Alberta reinstates 1976 coal policy
WATCH ABOVE: After months of mounting public pressure, the provincial government has taken notice. Alberta's energy minister announced Monday they will be reinstating a policy that will return to protecting the eastern slopes from coal mining. Jill Croteau reports.

Doubts are being raised about the Alberta government’s decision to restore a policy that protects the Rocky Mountains from coal mining.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage on Monday brought back a 1976 policy that keeps open-pit coal mines out of most of the Rockies and foothills.

Read more: Alberta to reinstate 1976 coal policy revoked last spring after public outcry

University of Calgary resource law professor Nigel Bankes says the ban doesn’t apply everywhere, despite Savage’s assurances that mountaintop removal mines are prohibited.

Mountaintop coal mining 'will never be allowed in Alberta': Energy Minister Savage
Mountaintop coal mining ‘will never be allowed in Alberta’: Energy Minister Savage

That means Benga Mining’s proposal for such a mine, now before a review panel, could still go ahead.

Bankes also points out exploration already permitted can still go ahead, so hundreds of drill sites and kilometres of roads could still be built despite return of the policy.

Read more: More Alberta communities voice concern over province’s plans to expand coal

Environmentalist Kevin van Tighem calls bringing back the coal policy a “bait and switch.”

He says the energy minister’s letter to the Alberta Energy Regulator still allows for the possibility of open-pit mines.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
