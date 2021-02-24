Menu

Politics

Alberta First Nations oppose coal expansion in Rocky Mountains

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2021 2:55 pm
In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy's Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. The Alberta government is changing coal policies to make it easier to develop open-pit mines in one of the province's most sensitive areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mead Gruver, File

Two of Alberta’s largest First Nations have written letters to coal companies saying they will oppose any new mine proposals in the Rocky Mountains.

The Siksika and Kainai bands say new mines would threaten one of the few places that can still support traditional Blackfoot culture.

Read more: Alberta energy minister announces date for start of coal consultations, no other details

The Siksika say the United Conservative government has not addressed their concerns despite talks on the area’s importance.

Trending Stories

The letters say no mines in the region are acceptable.

The Siksika band is part of a legal challenge of the province’s decision last May — without public input — to revoke a policy that protected the Rockies and their eastern slopes.

The government restored the policy this month after major opposition from small-town mayors, environment groups, ranchers and prominent entertainers.

Read more: Alberta to reinstate 1976 coal policy revoked last spring after public outcry

The province on Tuesday said public consultations on coal mining are to begin on March 29.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
