Canada

Man in 40s in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 5:50 pm
Police said emergency crews were called at 4:39 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Maingate Drive and Eglinton Avenue East, east of Tomken Road, at 4:39 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and a single vehicle was involved.

Officers reported that the victim was conscious and was taken to hospital.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

Westbound lanes were closed in the area for the investigation.

