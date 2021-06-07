Man in 40s in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Maingate Drive and Eglinton Avenue East, east of Tomken Road, at 4:39 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and a single vehicle was involved.

Officers reported that the victim was conscious and was taken to hospital.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

Westbound lanes were closed in the area for the investigation.

COLLISION:

– Maingate Dr/ Eglinton Ave E in #Mississauga

– 1 veh involved, ped struck

– Serious injuries, male conscious, being transported to trauma center

– Maingate Dr/ Eglinton Avenue, all westbound lanes closed

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 16:39

– #prp PR21-0197919 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 7, 2021

