Man in 40s in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga, officials say

Officials say a man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday.
According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Maingate Drive and Eglinton Avenue East, east of Tomken Road, at 4:39 p.m.
Police said a pedestrian was struck and a single vehicle was involved.
Officers reported that the victim was conscious and was taken to hospital.
A paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.
Westbound lanes were closed in the area for the investigation.
