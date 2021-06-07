24-year-old motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on southbound Don Valley Parkway

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after losing control while trying to pass a van on the Don Valley Parkway Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the highway near Eastern Avenue for reports of a collision in the southbound lanes just after 10:10 p.m.

Investigators said a man driving a 2008 Aprilia 750 motorcycle tried to pass a 22-year-old man driving a 2003 Volvo V70 vehicle in the right shoulder.

Police said the motorcyclist lost control, hit the guard rail and was thrown from his vehicle onto a live lane of traffic. He was then hit by the Volvo, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with video of the incident or information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.