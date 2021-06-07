4 pedestrians, including teen, dead after collision in northwest London, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service is reporting four pedestrians have died after a collision in the city’s northwest Sunday evening and the driver has been charged.

According to a statement issued by investigators Monday morning, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads, south of Gainsborough Road, at around 8:40 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle collided with multiple pedestrians at the intersection.

The statement said a woman died at the scene while four were taken to a hospital by paramedics with undisclosed injuries.

Investigators said two adults and a teenager died in hospital. A second child was reported to be in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle, described by police as a 20-year-man, was subsequently arrested near the Cherryhill Village Mall at Cherryhill Boulevard and Oxford Street West, which is roughly a six-kilometre drive away from the collision scene.

Police said the driver was charged, but the charges weren’t listed in the update Monday morning. Also, the circumstances leading up to the collision were unclear.

Officers closed portions of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads near the scene in order to gather evidence.

London Mayor Ed Holder expressed his condolences on Twitter Friday morning, adding he is awaiting updates from investigators.

“My heart breaks for the families of the four individuals who were tragically killed last night in Hyde Park. Words can never express how we feel at this time, and I know all of London shares in that grief,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, anyone with information relating to the collision was asked to call investigators at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE – LONDON, ON (June 7, 2021) – The investigation into the fatal collision that occurred last night continues. An updated media release has been added to our website: https://t.co/me7p7ATORd #ldnont pic.twitter.com/VgfVFbDT5o — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) June 7, 2021

LONDON, ON (June 7, 2021) – Members of the London Police Service Major Crime Section and Traffic Management Unit are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that took place earlier this evening in the north-west end of city. Read more: https://t.co/P7w6okPvoQ #ldnont pic.twitter.com/erCidVHh4H — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) June 7, 2021

Hyde Park Road is currently closed between Sarnia and Gainsborough roads. South Carriage Road is closed between Prince of Wales Gate and Finley Crescent. Please avoid the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/timi7AY1WT — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) June 7, 2021

My heart breaks for the families of the four individuals who were tragically killed last night in Hyde Park. Words can never express how we feel at this time, and I know all of London shares in that grief. We await further updates from @lpsmediaoffice on this unspeakable tragedy. — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) June 7, 2021