Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 pedestrians, including teen, dead after collision in northwest London, Ont.: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 2:50 am
Click to play video: 'London police investigate collision that killed 4 pedestrians' London police investigate collision that killed 4 pedestrians
WATCH ABOVE: London Police Service members are investigating the scene of a collision that occurred late Sunday in the city’s northwest when a vehicle collided with multiple pedestrians at an intersection. The collision left four people dead and a child with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police have arrested the driver.

The London Police Service is reporting four pedestrians have died after a collision in the city’s northwest Sunday evening and the driver has been charged.

According to a statement issued by investigators Monday morning, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads, south of Gainsborough Road, at around 8:40 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle collided with multiple pedestrians at the intersection.

Read more: South end crash kills 29-year-old London, Ont. man

The statement said a woman died at the scene while four were taken to a hospital by paramedics with undisclosed injuries.

Investigators said two adults and a teenager died in hospital. A second child was reported to be in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the vehicle, described by police as a 20-year-man, was subsequently arrested near the Cherryhill Village Mall at Cherryhill Boulevard and Oxford Street West, which is roughly a six-kilometre drive away from the collision scene.

Police said the driver was charged, but the charges weren’t listed in the update Monday morning. Also, the circumstances leading up to the collision were unclear.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

Officers closed portions of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads near the scene in order to gather evidence.

London Mayor Ed Holder expressed his condolences on Twitter Friday morning, adding he is awaiting updates from investigators.

“My heart breaks for the families of the four individuals who were tragically killed last night in Hyde Park. Words can never express how we feel at this time, and I know all of London shares in that grief,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, anyone with information relating to the collision was asked to call investigators at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work – Aug 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tagLondon Police Service tagLondon crime tagLondon news tagLondon traffic tagLondon Crash tagLondon collision tagAccident today London tagHyde Park Road and South Carriage Road collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers