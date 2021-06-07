‘Gut-wrenching’: Condolences pour in after Muslim family members killed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Condolences are rolling in for the four family members of a Muslim family killed in vehicle attack in London, Ontario on Sunday.

In a statement Monday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said it is “beyond horrified,” and “demands justice after the horrific car attack on a Muslim family in London, Ontario.”

The NCCM said this “is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil, and should be treated as such.”

“We call on the government to prosecute the attacker to the fullest extent of the law, including considering terrorist charges,” Mustafa Farooq, CEO of NCCM said in a statement.

“Muslims in Canada have become all too familiar with the violence of Islamophobia,” he said, pointing to attacks on Muslim women in Alberta, the IMO mosque killing and the Quebec City mosque massacre.

“But this loss is of a family, the loss of a child in our community because of Islamophobia — this is a sorrow that will run deep for a long time,” Farooq said. “But let that sorrow be the ground where we stand for justice, and stand for change.”

Farooq’s comments come shortly after police said five London, Ont., family members who were struck and by a vehicle Sunday evening were believed to have been targeted because of their faith.

Investigators said emergency crews were called to an intersection in northwestern London, at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, after receiving reports that a vehicle had collided with multiple pedestrians.

The attack left four people dead. A boy, 9, was taken to hospital and is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested roughly six kilometres away from the scene.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, London Police Chief Steve Williams said they believe the attack was an “intentional act” and that the victims “were targeted.”

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” he told reporters.

Twenty-year-old Nathaniel Veltman has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a count of attempted murder. Police said he was arrested without incident.

Officers said the suspect does not have a previous record of criminal offences or criminal convictions, and resides in the city.

London Police Det.-Supt. Paul Waight told the news conference that the force has received “several phone calls from our policing partners offering their assistance,” including the RCMP.

He said they will be “liasing with them in terms of potential terrorism charges, along with liason with the Ministry of the Attorney General.”

Nadia Hasan, Chief Operating Officer at the NCCM, called the news “absolutely gut-wrenching.”

She told Global News it has shaken her, and the community “to the core.”

“The loss of life that is absolutely tragic, senseless and so cold-hearted,” she said. “And it’s difficult to talk about without thinking about especially the fact that this was an entire family, that almost all of its members were wiped out by by one man who was motivated by Islamophobia.”

She said “as far as we can tell, this was a terrorist attack on Canadian soil.”

“This is someone who premeditated. They got in their car, they went out there looking to kill Canadian citizens,” Hasan said. “And this is something that, I think, there is no doubt in my mind that this falls within what we would imagine terrorism means.”

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said we are all “standing with Muslims in London today after horrific news that four members of a family were targeted and killed because they were Muslim.”

All Canadians “must confront racism and violence anywhere we see it so we can create a country safe and welcoming for all people,” Blair wrote.

In a tweet Monday afternoon Ontario Premier Doug Ford said “hate and Islamaphobia have NO place in Ontario,” adding that, “justice must be served for the horrific act of hatred that took place” in London on Sunday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends during this difficult time,” he wrote. “These heinous acts of violence must stop.”

Hate and Islamophobia have NO place in Ontario. Justice must be served for the horrific act of hatred that took place in London, Ontario yesterday. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends during this difficult time. These heinous acts of violence must stop. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 7, 2021

London Mayor Ed Holder said Londoner’s “hearts are broken.”

“We grieve for the family, three generations of whom are now deceased,” he said in a statement. “We pray for the recovery of the 9-year-old boy who remains in hospital.”

Holder said he has ordered flags outside of City Hall to be flown at half-mast.

MEDIA RELEASE: #LdnOnt Mayor Ed Holder’s Statement on Hyde Park Tragedy pic.twitter.com/51LrmRGiha — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) June 7, 2021

“Let me be clear: this was an act of mass murder, perpetuated against Muslims — against Londoners — and rooted in unspeakable hatred,” he said.

“Together we will grieve, and together our hearts will mend.”

Nawaz Tahir, a London-area lawyer and Muslim community leader, said the community has suffered an “immense tragedy.”

“The horror that has visited this family, the Canadian Muslim community and Canada at large last night is unfathomable,” he told reporters at the press conference. “These were innocent human beings who were killed simply because they’re Muslim.”

Tahir said the London Muslim community has a “long history” in the city.

“This is our home and it is as much a part of us as we are a part of it. The individual that did this doesn’t understand that,” he said. “We will stand strong against hate, we will stand strong against Islamophobia. We will respond to those trying to inflict terror on our community with love.”

Tahir said we must “confront and stamp out Islamophobia and Islamophobic violence, not tomorrow — today.”

“For the sake of our children, our families, our communities,” he said.

There’s been a troubling rise of Islamophobic and Anti-Arab incidents and we must remain vigilant against those who want to hurt others or divide us. 2/2 — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) June 7, 2021

Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said he was “deeply shocked and disturbed” by the news, and offered his thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families and friends.

“There’s been a troubling rise of Islamophobic and Anti-Arab incidents and we must remain vigilant against those who want to hurt other or divide us,” he wrote in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Data from Statistics Canada suggests hate crimes against Canada’s Muslim population rose slightly in 2019, from 166 to 181 incidents, marking a nine per cent increase.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

— With files from Global News’ Nick Westoll and Jacquelyn LeBel