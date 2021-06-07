4 killed in London, Ont. collision likely targeted for being Muslim, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Four members of a London, Ont., family who were struck and killed by a vehicle in the city’s northwest Sunday evening are believed to have been targeted because they were Muslim, the area’s police chief says.

“We believe this was an intentional act and that the victims of this horrific incident were targeted,” Chief Steve Williams told reporters Monday afternoon.

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.”

Williams called Sunday’s collision a “devastating loss” for the community.

Investigators said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads, south of Gainsborough Road, at around 8:40 p.m. with reports the vehicle collided with multiple pedestrians at the intersection.

Officers said a 74-year-old woman died at the scene of the collision. A 44-year-old woman, 46-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were rushed to hospital by paramedics, but they later died of their injuries.

A nine-year-old boy was also taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

All five victims were members of the same family.

The driver of the vehicle, described by police as a 20-year-man, was subsequently arrested near the Cherryhill Village Mall at Cherryhill Boulevard and Oxford Street West, which is roughly a six-kilometre drive away from the collision scene.

The accused in the case was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a count of attempted murder.

London Mayor Ed Holder called the act one of “mass murder,” saying many hearts are “broken” after Sunday’s incident.

“This was an act of mass murder, perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners, and rooted in unspeakable hatred. The magnitude of such hatred can make one question who we are as a city and who we are as Londoners,” he told reporters.

“It’s up to us – all of us – to answer that question through not only our words, but our actions. We can say, ‘This isn’t who we are,’ and I know that to be true. Words, though, are not enough. We must demonstrate, behave, and act on those words.”

Meanwhile, anyone with information relating to the collision was asked to call investigators at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.

