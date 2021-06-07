Menu

Comments

Crime

4 killed in London, Ont. collision likely targeted for being Muslim, police say

By Nick Westoll & Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 3:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Police say London vehicle attack victims ‘targeted because of their Islamic faith’' Police say London vehicle attack victims ‘targeted because of their Islamic faith’
WATCH ABOVE: Four members of the same family, three adults and a teenager, were killed when they were struck by a vehicle in London, Ont., Sunday evening, Chief Steve Williams said on Monday.

Four members of a London, Ont., family who were struck and killed by a vehicle in the city’s northwest Sunday evening are believed to have been targeted because they were Muslim, the area’s police chief says.

“We believe this was an intentional act and that the victims of this horrific incident were targeted,” Chief Steve Williams told reporters Monday afternoon.

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.”

Williams called Sunday’s collision a “devastating loss” for the community.

Read more: 4 pedestrians, including teen, dead after collision in northwest London, Ont.: police

Investigators said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads, south of Gainsborough Road, at around 8:40 p.m. with reports the vehicle collided with multiple pedestrians at the intersection.

Officers said a 74-year-old woman died at the scene of the collision. A 44-year-old woman, 46-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were rushed to hospital by paramedics, but they later died of their injuries.

A nine-year-old boy was also taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

All five victims were members of the same family.

Read more: A look at Islamophobia in Canada, 3 years after the Quebec mosque shooting

The driver of the vehicle, described by police as a 20-year-man, was subsequently arrested near the Cherryhill Village Mall at Cherryhill Boulevard and Oxford Street West, which is roughly a six-kilometre drive away from the collision scene.

The accused in the case was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a count of attempted murder.

London Mayor Ed Holder called the act one of “mass murder,” saying many hearts are “broken” after Sunday’s incident.

“This was an act of mass murder, perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners, and rooted in unspeakable hatred. The magnitude of such hatred can make one question who we are as a city and who we are as Londoners,” he told reporters.

Read more: Islamophobia in Canada isn’t new. Experts say it’s time we face the problem

“It’s up to us – all of us – to answer that question through not only our words, but our actions. We can say, ‘This isn’t who we are,’ and I know that to be true. Words, though, are not enough. We must demonstrate, behave, and act on those words.”

Meanwhile, anyone with information relating to the collision was asked to call investigators at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.

Click to play video: '4 pedestrians dead after single-vehicle collision in London, Ont.' 4 pedestrians dead after single-vehicle collision in London, Ont.
4 pedestrians dead after single-vehicle collision in London, Ont.
