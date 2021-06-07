Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 7 2021 5:38pm
02:10

Members of Muslim community react to London, Ont., attack

Members of the Muslim community are expressing grief after police said an attack in London, Ont., allegedly targeted a family because they were Muslim. Erica Vella has reaction.

