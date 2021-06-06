SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan reports lowest daily total of COVID-19 cases since February

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 5:27 pm
Click to play video: 'The Virus and our Vessels: Inside the Canadian lab shining a light on long-term COVID-19 side effects' The Virus and our Vessels: Inside the Canadian lab shining a light on long-term COVID-19 side effects
We are starting to learn about the long-term damage COVID-19 wreaks on many vital organs, but what about our blood vessels? There are troubling signs that the impact on our vascular system may leave a lifelong legacy of health problems in its wake. For The New Reality, Dawna Friesen speaks with Jake Pushie, a scientist at the University of Saskatchewan, who's using the most powerful device in the country to look for answers.

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported the lowest daily total of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday since Feb. 24.

Read more: Business community reacts to prospect of lifting Saskatchewan’s mask mandate

A total of 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, compared to Feb. 24, when 56 new cases were reported.

The new cases are located in the following regions: far north east, one; north west, nine; north central, eight; Saskatoon, 26; central west, two; central east, six; Regina, 13; south central, seven; and south east, one.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 103 or 8.4 per 100,000 population.

Read more: Saskatchewan implements NACI recommendation of mixing certain COVID-19 vaccines

Story continues below advertisement

There were no new deaths reported on Sunday.

There are 101 patients with COVID-19 in the province’s hospitals. Of those, 19 are in the ICU.

Trending Stories

Health-care workers across Saskatchewan administered an additional 13,642 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s last report on Saturday.

Currently, 669,057 people have received their first dose in Saskatchewan and 131,715 people have received both doses.

Read more: Women, visible minorities, accommodation and food service workers most likely to collect CERB, Stats Can reports

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., second dose eligibility will drop to 60 and over. Individuals immunized on or before March 29 will also be eligible to get vaccinated with a second dose.

For residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, residents 40 and over will be eligible for a second dose.

Read more: Feds to allow winner of NHL North Division to cross Canada-U.S. border amid COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has also added appointments to their patient booking system.

A total of 8,000 appointments are available for first and second doses at clinics throughout the province.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: SHA long-term care home in North Battleford, Sask. under suspected outbreak' COVID-19: SHA long-term care home in North Battleford, Sask. under suspected outbreak
COVID-19: SHA long-term care home in North Battleford, Sask. under suspected outbreak
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagCoronavirus Vaccine tagVaccines tagsaskatoon coronavirus tagSask COVID-19 tagsask coronavirus tagRegina COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers