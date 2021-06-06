Saskatchewan reports lowest daily total of COVID-19 cases since February

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported the lowest daily total of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday since Feb. 24.

A total of 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, compared to Feb. 24, when 56 new cases were reported.

The new cases are located in the following regions: far north east, one; north west, nine; north central, eight; Saskatoon, 26; central west, two; central east, six; Regina, 13; south central, seven; and south east, one.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 103 or 8.4 per 100,000 population.

There were no new deaths reported on Sunday.

There are 101 patients with COVID-19 in the province’s hospitals. Of those, 19 are in the ICU.

Health-care workers across Saskatchewan administered an additional 13,642 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s last report on Saturday.

Currently, 669,057 people have received their first dose in Saskatchewan and 131,715 people have received both doses.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., second dose eligibility will drop to 60 and over. Individuals immunized on or before March 29 will also be eligible to get vaccinated with a second dose.

For residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, residents 40 and over will be eligible for a second dose.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has also added appointments to their patient booking system.

A total of 8,000 appointments are available for first and second doses at clinics throughout the province.

