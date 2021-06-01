SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatchewan implements NACI recommendation of mixing certain COVID-19 vaccines

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 5:29 pm
Saskatchewan is implementing NACI recommendations to mix AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines around0 first and second doses. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan is implementing NACI recommendations to mix AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines around0 first and second doses. Oliver Berg / Getty Images

Saskatchewan residents who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may not be administered the same brand of vaccine in an announcement made by the province on Tuesday.

The announcement follows the guidance of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which said it was okay to mix and match certain vaccines earlier in the day.

NACI said its recommendation is based on current scientific evidence of the vaccines and expert review.

Read more: NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

“The interchangeability of vaccines means that you can receive one vaccine product for your first dose and then safely receive a different vaccine for your second dose to complete your two-dose vaccine series for optimal protection from COVID-19,” said Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, during a news conference Tuesday.

“This advice provides provinces and territories with effective options to manage their vaccine programs.”

Under its guidelines, anyone who has received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can now get an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna, along with AstraZeneca, for their second dose, unless contraindicated.

Read more: 2nd COVID-19 shots should be offered ‘as soon as possible’: NACI

Those who have received the first dose of an mRNA vaccine should only be offered an mRNA for their second dose.

“Saskatchewan anticipates having an adequate supply of all vaccine types in order to provide residents with the second dose they prefer,” the province said in a release Tuesday.

“All vaccines approved in Canada are safe.  Health Canada and provincial health public health officials will be monitoring the interchangeability of vaccines to ensure effective protection against COVID-19.”

The province said the change to its vaccine rollout plan is effective immediately.

Click to play video: 'NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says' NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says
NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says
