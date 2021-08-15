Canada election: Scarborough Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The riding is bordered by Eglinton Avenue East to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Highway 401 to the north, and McCowan Road, Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North to the east.

The riding of Scarborough Centre is currently represented by Liberal MP Salma Zahid, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election.

The riding was held by former Conservative MP Roxanne James between 2011 and 2015.

About 55 per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants, according to the 2016 census. Some of the most common mother tongues, other than English, are Tamil, Tagalog and Mandarin.

Candidates

Liberal: Salma Zahid (incumbent)

