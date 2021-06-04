Peterborough County OPP seek 3 suspects following Selwyn Township armed home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are looking for three suspects following a report of an armed home invasion in Selwyn Township on Thursday morning.

According to OPP, around 7:10 a.m., officers responded to a reported home invasion in progress along Seventh Line Road.

Police say three suspects armed with handguns forcefully entered the residence through a side door.

“The suspects fled when they were confronted by the homeowner. No injuries were reported,” stated Const. Joe Ayotee on Friday afternoon.

Two vehicles were utilized by the suspects and are described as a small grey sedan and a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or (888) 310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or stopcrimehere.ca.

