Crime

Woman, youth face firearm, break and enter charges following home invasion in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 1:17 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested two people in connection to a home invasion on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested two people in connection to a home invasion on Tuesday. Global News Peterborough file

A woman and a youth have been arrested following a home invasion in Lindsay, Ont., early Tuesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:50 a.m., officers were called to a residence on Wellington Street in Lindsay following a reported home invasion.

Occupants of the residence reported five people had forcibly entered the home, two of which pointed firearms at one resident. All five suspects fled before police arrived.

Video surveillance and witnesses’ statements led police to identify two of the suspects who were arrested on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old woman and a youth were each charged with:

  • break and enter with intent
  • robbery with a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • pointing a firearm
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • careless use of a firearm or weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
  • knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon.
Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay.

“The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act will not be releasing the names of the accused or any other information that may lead to the identification of the young offender,” police said Wednesday afternoon.

Police continue to investigate and are seeking information or witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

