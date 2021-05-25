Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after drugs, weapons seized following fight at Lindsay residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 11:14 am
Police in Lindsay charged two people with drug trafficking following an incident at a Mary Street residence on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay charged two people with drug trafficking following an incident at a Mary Street residence on Saturday. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay man and woman face drug-related charges following an incident at a residence on Saturday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a Mary Street West address following a report of a physical altercation between two men.

Police learned that the complainant was attempting to remove one of the accused, who was allegedly involved in drug activity.

Read more: Opioids, cannabis, stun gun seized during traffic stop in Peterborough, OPP say

The investigation led to the arrest of a man and woman at the scene, along with the seizure of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, a double-edge hammer, a spring-loaded knife and a quantity of cash.

Trending Stories

Jamie Boundy, 32, and Sabrina McIsaac, 25, both of Lindsay, were charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts for Boundy, three for McIsaac), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts for McIsaac).

Story continues below advertisement

Boundy was additionally charged with two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 8, police said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds' Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha Lakes tagOpioids tagDrug Trafficking taglindsay tagWeapons tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagmary street tagLindsay drug trafficking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers