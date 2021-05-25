2 arrested after drugs, weapons seized following fight at Lindsay residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay man and woman face drug-related charges following an incident at a residence on Saturday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a Mary Street West address following a report of a physical altercation between two men.

Police learned that the complainant was attempting to remove one of the accused, who was allegedly involved in drug activity.

The investigation led to the arrest of a man and woman at the scene, along with the seizure of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, a double-edge hammer, a spring-loaded knife and a quantity of cash.

Jamie Boundy, 32, and Sabrina McIsaac, 25, both of Lindsay, were charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts for Boundy, three for McIsaac), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts for McIsaac).

Boundy was additionally charged with two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 8, police said Tuesday.