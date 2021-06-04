Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough County OPP seek 3 suspects following Douro-Dummer Township armed home invasion

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 2:30 pm
Peterborough County OPP are seeking three suspects in an armed home invasion in Selwyn Township. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are seeking three suspects in an armed home invasion in Selwyn Township. OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking for three suspects following a report of an armed home invasion in Douro-Dummer Township on Thursday morning.

According to OPP, around 7:10 a.m., officers responded to a reported home invasion in progress along Seventh Line Road.

Police say three suspects armed with handguns forcefully entered the residence through a side door.

Read more: Woman, youth face firearm, break and enter charges following home invasion in Lindsay: police

“The suspects fled when they were confronted by the homeowner. No injuries were reported,” stated Const. Joe Ayotee on Friday afternoon.

Two vehicles were utilized by the suspects and are described as a small grey sedan and a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or (888) 310-1122 or contact  Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or stopcrimehere.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

 

*Editor’s note: An earlier version stated the incident was in Selwyn Township. It was been corrected.

 

Click to play video: 'Seven-year sentence delivered in fatal home invasion shooting of Saskatoon father' Seven-year sentence delivered in fatal home invasion shooting of Saskatoon father
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Home Invasion tagPeterborough County OPP tagarmed home invasion tagSeventh Line tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers