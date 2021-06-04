Menu

Crime

Police in Chatham, Ont. seek suspect in murder investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 4, 2021 12:42 pm
Chatham-Kent Police Service says Kyle Samko, 26, is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Chatham-Kent Police Service says Kyle Samko, 26, is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation. supplied by Chatham-Kent Police Service

Police in Chatham, Ont., have released a photo of a suspect wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service says officers responded to a disturbance on St. George Street near Park Avenue East at roughly 4 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: State of emergency declared in Wheatley, Ont., after hydrogen sulphide leak

“Through investigation, police learned that an altercation between several men, all known to each other, resulted in the victim being serious injured,” police said in a statement.

Police say a Chatham man, 35, was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, where he died of his injuries.

Kyle Samko, 26, is wanted for first-degree murder, police say.

Read more: Ontario Provincial Police charge man in Leeds County with first-degree murder

“This was an isolated incident, as the involved men were all known to each other,” police added.

As of late Friday morning, police said St. George Street remains closed between Park Avenue East and St. Patrick Street.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Const. Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

