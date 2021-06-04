Police in Chatham, Ont. seek suspect in murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Chatham, Ont., have released a photo of a suspect wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service says officers responded to a disturbance on St. George Street near Park Avenue East at roughly 4 p.m. Thursday.

“Through investigation, police learned that an altercation between several men, all known to each other, resulted in the victim being serious injured,” police said in a statement.

Police say a Chatham man, 35, was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, where he died of his injuries.

Kyle Samko, 26, is wanted for first-degree murder, police say.

“This was an isolated incident, as the involved men were all known to each other,” police added.

As of late Friday morning, police said St. George Street remains closed between Park Avenue East and St. Patrick Street.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Const. Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).